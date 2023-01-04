Hamonic left the game in the third period after blocking a shot, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
The injury occurred after Hamonic earned a helper on the Senators' empty-net tally by Austin Watson. Given how late the injury happened, it's possible it was just a stinger. More information on Hamonic's status should surface before Saturday's game versus the Kraken.
