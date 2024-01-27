Hamonic (upper body) isn't expected to play against the Rangers on Saturday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.
Hamonic also missed Ottawa's previous two games. He has two goals, five points, 38 PIM, 42 hits and 69 blocks in 40 outings in 2023-24. Hamonic will likely serve on the third pairing when he's able to return.
