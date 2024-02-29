Hamonic (undisclosed) will be out of action week-to-week, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Hamonic was injured Tuesday in Nashville. The defenseman will be replaced by Artem Zub, who will return to the lineup after missing three games with a lower-body injury. Hamonic has only two goals and six points in 47 games this season.
