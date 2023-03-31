Hamonic's (lower body) injury was described as "not good" by head coach D.J. Smith following Thursday's game versus the Flyers, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Hamonic will likely miss some time with the injury. Given how late it is in the season, the Senators may opt to shut down the veteran defenseman depending on what his next evaluation reveals.
