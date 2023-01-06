Hamonic (undisclosed) will play against Seattle on Saturday, according to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun.
Hamonic was forced to leave Tuesday's tilt against Columbus in the third period after blocking a shot. He has three goals and seven points with 32 PIM, 52 hits and 63 blocks in 38 games this season.
