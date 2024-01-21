Hamonic will not return to Sunday's game against the Flyers after suffering an upper-body injury in the first period.

Hamonic played 5:23 minutes before he was forced out of Suunday's contest. The 33-year-old blueliner has five points (two goals, three assists), 68 blocked shots and 42 hits through 39 games this season. Erik Brannstrom would likely slot back into Ottawa's third pairing if Hamonic can't play Tuesday in Montreal.