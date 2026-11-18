Boucher scored a goal on one shot in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Jets.

Boucher doubled Ottawa's advantage less than a minute after Drake Batherson opened the scoring, converting a feed from Thomas Chabot. The goal was his first of the season for the 23-year-old, who was recently called up from AHL Belleville on Monday. However, his limited offensive responsibilities and modest playing time leave him with little immediate fantasy appeal outside deeper formats, and that's if he stays in the lineup for the foreseeable future.