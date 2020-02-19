Senators' Tyler Ennis: Fills scoresheet
Ennis finished with two assists, one coming with the man advantage, four shots on goal and three hits in a 7-4 win over Buffalo on Tuesday.
Playing against his former club, Ennis made a huge impact for the Senators despite failing to score on any of his four attempts at goal. Ennis' two assists give him 33 points in 2019-20. Most nights, the 30-year-old forward is a boom-or-bust option in fantasy, but Ennis should continue seeing plenty of opportunities with Ottawa, so there's definitely has some fantasy value there.
