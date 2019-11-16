Senators' Tyler Ennis: Finds twine on power play
Ennis scored a power-play goal on a team-high four shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Flyers.
Ennis is finding his niche with the Senators -- three of his four goals this year have come with the man advantage. He has eight points in 19 games overall, but also owns a minus-11 rating. The 30-year-old forward is likely only of interest to fantasy owners in deep formats.
More News
-
Senators' Tyler Ennis: Picks up power-play goal•
-
Senators' Tyler Ennis: First two goals as a Senator•
-
Senators' Tyler Ennis: Scores first point•
-
Senators' Tyler Ennis: Joining Ottawa•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Ennis: Seems set to play in Game 3•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Ennis: Collects first career hat trick•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.