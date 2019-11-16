Ennis scored a power-play goal on a team-high four shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Flyers.

Ennis is finding his niche with the Senators -- three of his four goals this year have come with the man advantage. He has eight points in 19 games overall, but also owns a minus-11 rating. The 30-year-old forward is likely only of interest to fantasy owners in deep formats.