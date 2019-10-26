Senators' Tyler Ennis: First two goals as a Senator
Ennis scored a pair of goals on three shots and had two PIM in a 4-2 loss to the Islanders on Friday.
Ennis both opened and closed the scoring in this one, tallying his first goal as a Senator with a deflection in the first period and adding a power-play goal in the third. He had registered just one assist in his first nine games. Ennis was a three-time 20-goal scorer with Buffalo earlier this decade, but totaled just 28 goals over the last four years combined. He may still chip in periodically for the Senators, but probably not enough to warrant your attention.
More News
-
Senators' Tyler Ennis: Scores first point•
-
Senators' Tyler Ennis: Joining Ottawa•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Ennis: Seems set to play in Game 3•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Ennis: Collects first career hat trick•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Ennis: Back at it Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Ennis: Removed from IR, still might sit•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.