Ennis scored a pair of goals on three shots and had two PIM in a 4-2 loss to the Islanders on Friday.

Ennis both opened and closed the scoring in this one, tallying his first goal as a Senator with a deflection in the first period and adding a power-play goal in the third. He had registered just one assist in his first nine games. Ennis was a three-time 20-goal scorer with Buffalo earlier this decade, but totaled just 28 goals over the last four years combined. He may still chip in periodically for the Senators, but probably not enough to warrant your attention.