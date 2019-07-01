Senators' Tyler Ennis: Joining Ottawa
Ennis signed a one-year, $800,000 contract with the Senators on Monday.
Ennis appeared in 51 games with Toronto in 2018-19, notching 12 goals and 18 points while averaging just 9:56 of ice time per contest. The 29-year-old winger will likely take on a slightly more prominent role with the Senators in 2019-20, but he almost certainly won't produce enough offense to warrant a roster spot in most fantasy formats.
