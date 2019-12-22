Play

Ennis scored twice and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to Philadelphia.

What a big night. Ennis has nine points in his last nine games, but they're bunched into two big three-point efforts. He can go for long stretches without production, too. Ennis has never replicated his rookie production (49 points), but he could come close this season. Ottawa seems to be the right fit for him.

More News
Our Latest Stories