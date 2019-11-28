Ennis (undisclosed) was not at practice Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Ennis recorded three shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's loss to the Bruins, but he missed practice Thursday for an undisclosed reason. It's unclear whether Ennis is nursing an injury or if he is simply receiving a maintenance day. The 30-year-old has totaled 11 points and 22 hits over 25 games this season.