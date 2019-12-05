Ennis scored a goal and added a pair of assists in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Ennis put the Senators up 3-1 in the second period. He then assisted on goals by Anthony Duclair and Vladislav Namestnikov in the third period to bolster the lead. Ennis is up to eight goals, 15 points and 63 shots on goal in 29 games this season. He's provided solid depth scoring from a bottom-six role, and he sees second-unit power-play time as well.