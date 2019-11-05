Senators' Tyler Ennis: Picks up power-play goal
Ennis scored a power-play goal and led all players with six shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Rangers.
Ennis deposited a rebound late in the first period to provide the Senators with a 2-1 lead. It was his third goal in the last four games after he had gone the first nine games of the season without finding the net. The six shots on goal were particularly encouraging considered he hadn't had more than three in any one game coming into the night. Ennis, a first-year Senator, was a three-time 20-goal scorer with Buffalo but has struggled to produce consistently in recent years.
More News
-
Senators' Tyler Ennis: First two goals as a Senator•
-
Senators' Tyler Ennis: Scores first point•
-
Senators' Tyler Ennis: Joining Ottawa•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Ennis: Seems set to play in Game 3•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Ennis: Collects first career hat trick•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Ennis: Back at it Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.