Ennis scored a power-play goal and led all players with six shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Rangers.

Ennis deposited a rebound late in the first period to provide the Senators with a 2-1 lead. It was his third goal in the last four games after he had gone the first nine games of the season without finding the net. The six shots on goal were particularly encouraging considered he hadn't had more than three in any one game coming into the night. Ennis, a first-year Senator, was a three-time 20-goal scorer with Buffalo but has struggled to produce consistently in recent years.