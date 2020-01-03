Senators' Tyler Ennis: Productive night offensively
Ennis scored a goal and added an assist with three shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Panthers.
Ennis gave the Senators a 2-1 lead midway through the first period with his 11th goal of the year. He also drew the lone assist on Connor Brown's goal late in the third period. with 23 points in 41 games, the 30-year-old boasts his highest point total since collecting 46 back in 2014-15. He's also on pace to score 20 goals for the first time since that same season.
