Ennis posted a power-play helper in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

He earned the secondary assist on Colin White's tally at 10:42 of the second period. Ennis reached 25 points for the first time since 2014-15, when he had 46 for the Sabres in the 78 games. He's added 89 shots on goal, six power-play points, 44 hits and a minus-5 rating through 44 outings this season as a key piece of the Senators' offense.