Senators' Tyler Ennis: Registers power-play assist
Ennis posted a power-play helper in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Red Wings.
He earned the secondary assist on Colin White's tally at 10:42 of the second period. Ennis reached 25 points for the first time since 2014-15, when he had 46 for the Sabres in the 78 games. He's added 89 shots on goal, six power-play points, 44 hits and a minus-5 rating through 44 outings this season as a key piece of the Senators' offense.
More News
-
Senators' Tyler Ennis: Productive night offensively•
-
Senators' Tyler Ennis: May finally have found home•
-
Senators' Tyler Ennis: Paces offense with three points•
-
Senators' Tyler Ennis: Tickles twine in loss•
-
Senators' Tyler Ennis: Takes maintenance day•
-
Senators' Tyler Ennis: Not at practice Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.