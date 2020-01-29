Play

Ennis collected a goal and an assist with three shots Tuesday in a 5-2 win over Buffalo.

Ennis, a former Sabre, scored a backdoor goal on the power play just under five minutes into the second period to give Ottawa 2-1 lead. It was his 13th goal of the season, his best total since potting 20 with Buffalo in 2014-15.

