Ennis had his first point in a Senators sweater Thursday, notching an assist in his team's 3-2 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Ennis has picked up more ice time than he did in Toronto by a wide margin, but he's still not the scorer he was in Buffalo. Maybe this will help him get going, but it looks like he won't be much help to fantasy owners this year.

