Senators' Tyler Ennis: Scores first point
Ennis had his first point in a Senators sweater Thursday, notching an assist in his team's 3-2 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.
Ennis has picked up more ice time than he did in Toronto by a wide margin, but he's still not the scorer he was in Buffalo. Maybe this will help him get going, but it looks like he won't be much help to fantasy owners this year.
More News
-
Senators' Tyler Ennis: Joining Ottawa•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Ennis: Seems set to play in Game 3•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Ennis: Collects first career hat trick•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Ennis: Back at it Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Ennis: Removed from IR, still might sit•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Ennis: Not quite ready•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.