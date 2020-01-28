Senators' Tyler Ennis: Scores shorthanded goal in loss
Ennis scored his 12th goal of the season during a 4-3 shootout loss to New Jersey on Monday.
Ennis had gone seven games without a goa before lighting lamp shorthanded, but his team would fall short in a shootout Monday. Ennis' six shots were most on his team. The bottom-six winger is having a decent year point-wise, with 27 in 49 games, but Ennis is hard to rely on night in and night out in fantasy.
