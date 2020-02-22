Ennis will sit out for precautionary reasons Saturday against the Canadiens, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Ennis has been a fixture in the lineup this year, and he's been excellent with 33 points and 139 shots on net over 61 games. The 30-year-old appears to be trade bait ahead of Monday's deadline, as he'll be an unrestricted free agent in July and only carries an $800,000 cap hit this season.