Senators' Tyler Ennis: Sitting out for as precaution
Ennis will sit out for precautionary reasons Saturday against the Canadiens, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Ennis has been a fixture in the lineup this year, and he's been excellent with 33 points and 139 shots on net over 61 games. The 30-year-old appears to be trade bait ahead of Monday's deadline, as he'll be an unrestricted free agent in July and only carries an $800,000 cap hit this season.
