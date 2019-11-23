Ennis scored his sixth goal of the season and had five shots in a 4-1 win over the Rangers on Friday.

Ennis found the net 1:11 into the second period to extend the Ottawa lead to 3-1. The 30-year-old has enjoyed a resurgent month, collecting a point in eight of 12 November games, contributing four goals and four assists during that stretch. It's been several years since Ennis was a useful fantasy producer, but he might be working himself back into the conversation.