Ennis scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Ennis tallied just 40 seconds into the third period, giving the Senators hope for a comeback. They didn't score again, however. Ennis is up to seven goals and 12 points in 28 appearances this season. The 30-year-old is on pace to top 30 points for the first time since he recorded 46 points in 2014-15 with the Sabres.