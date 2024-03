Kleven was elevated from AHL Belleville on Thursday.

Kleven's promotion doesn't bode well for the availability of Thomas Chabot (lower body) against the Blackhawks on Thursday. Even with Kleven joining the team, he is far from a lock for a spot in the lineup, as Travis Hamonic figures to have the inside track if called upon. Still, Kleven does offer some offensive upside with 17 points in 45 minor-league contests this season.