Kleven was recalled from AHL Belleville on Saturday.

With Erik Brannstrom (concussion), Thomas Chabot (hand) and Artem Zub (upper body) all sidelined, Kleven will likely step into a bottom-pairing role in Saturday's matchup with the Penguins. The 21-year-old Kleven offers some offensive upside from the blue line -- he played in eight games last year with the Senators, tallying a pair of assists.