Kleven (upper body) is week-to-week, per Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia on Saturday.

Kleven sustained the injury in Thursday's 4-1 win over Buffalo, and he could miss the remainder of the 2025-26 regular season. He has earned three goals, 18 points, 90 shots on net, 94 blocked shots and 126 hits across 70 appearances this campaign.