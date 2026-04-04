Senators' Tyler Kleven: Deemed week-to-week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kleven (upper body) is week-to-week, per Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia on Saturday.
Kleven sustained the injury in Thursday's 4-1 win over Buffalo, and he could miss the remainder of the 2025-26 regular season. He has earned three goals, 18 points, 90 shots on net, 94 blocked shots and 126 hits across 70 appearances this campaign.
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