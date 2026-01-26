Kleven posted two assists, two shots on goal, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Kleven logged his first multi-point outing since Dec. 2 versus the Canadiens. The 24-year-old defenseman has been a regular on the third pairing for much of this season. He's now at nine points -- one shy of matching his 79-game total in the 2024-25 regular season -- while adding 55 shots on net, 81 hits, 68 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 47 outings.