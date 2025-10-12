Kleven expects to play Monday against the Predators, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Kleven began the season on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury, and Monday's contest would be the first game in which he would be eligible to play. The 23-year-old played in 79 games last season, registering 10 points (four goals, six assists) while averaging 14:28 of ice time per night. Should he suit up Monday, he would likely play third-pair minutes.