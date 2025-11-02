Kleven supplied an assist and added five PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Kleven dropped the mitts with Joe Veleno in the first period. In the third, Kleven helped out on Tim Stutzle's go-ahead tally. Through 11 outings, Kleven has 12 shots on net, 21 blocked shots, 17 hits, nine PIM and a minus-5 rating while holding down a spot on the Senators' third pairing. He had just 10 points in 79 regular-season contests last year, so don't expect a significant uptick in his offense in 2025-26.