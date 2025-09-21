Kleven departed Sunday's contest versus the Maple Leafs with an undisclosed injury, and head coach Travis Green did not have an update on the defenseman's status after the game, according to Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.

Kleven left the game after a collision in the third period. On the bright side, Kleven's departure from the contest was precautionary, according to Claire Hanna of TSN. An update on the 23-year-old's health should be available in the coming days. Ottawa's next preseason game is Tuesday in Toronto.