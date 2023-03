Kleven signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Ottawa on Thursday.

Kleven was selected in the second round - 44th overall - in 2020 and has spent the last three seasons at the University of North Dakota. Kleven had eight goals and 18 points with 84 PIM in 35 games this season in NCAA action. The Senators are getting a physical defenseman who is excellent in his own end. Kleven will join the Senators on Friday and could make his NHL debut shortly thereafter.