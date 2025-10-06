Kleven (undisclosed) was designated for injured reserve Monday.

Kleven's injury status hasn't been updated by the team, so it's hard to know just how long the blueliner will be on the shelf. Having said that, the team wouldn't have placed Kleven on injured reserve if he was going to be available for Opening Night against the Lightning on Thursday. Donovan Sebrango figures to jump into the lineup with Kleven out of action.