Kleven was drafted 44th overall by the Senators at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

In the case of Kleven, what you see is what you get. And what you see is a massive (6-foot-4, 205 pounds), physical rearguard who does an excellent job of making life miserable for opposing forwards. The downside is that he offers virtually nothing from an offensive standpoint. To Kleven's credit, he keeps it simple when he does have the puck. He recognizes his limitations and doesn't try to do too much. As it stands now, Kleven's ceiling appears to be that of a crease-clearing, third-pairing defenseman. He is committed to the University of North Dakota.