Kleven (lower body) didn't accompany the Senators for the team's two-game road trip, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports Monday.
Kleven will miss his second straight game against Washington on Monday and presumably won't be available for Wednesday's matchup versus Chicago. He has accounted for two goals, four points, 54 shots on net, 76 blocked shots and 70 hits across 58 appearances this season. It's unclear when Kleven will be ready to return to the lineup.
More News
-
Senators' Tyler Kleven: Won't play Saturday•
-
Senators' Tyler Kleven: Suffers lower-body injury•
-
Senators' Tyler Kleven: Offense slips away again•
-
Senators' Tyler Kleven: Opens scoring in blowout win•
-
Senators' Tyler Kleven: Remains quiet on offense•
-
Senators' Tyler Kleven: Scores first career goal•