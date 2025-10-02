Kleven (undisclosed) isn't on the roster for Thursday's preseason game against the Blues, signaling that he'll be sidelined once again.

Kleven has dealt with an undisclosed injury for over a week, and he'll be held off the ice for the Senators' penultimate preseason game. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to suit up in Saturday's preseason finale against the Canadiens, and his status for next Thursday's regular-season opener against the Lightning also hasn't yet been revealed.