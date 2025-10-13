Kleven (undisclosed) will be in action versus the Predators on Monday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Kleven will come off injured reserve to make his season debut in a third pairing with Jordan Spence. Last year, the 23-year-old Kleven logged 79 regular-season games for the Senators as a rookie, notching four goals, six assists and 105 hits along the way. With his injury concerns seemingly behind him, Kleven should be a mainstay on the blue line the rest of the way.