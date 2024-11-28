Kleven scored a goal and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Kleven's first NHL goal came in his 39th career appearance. The tally was his first point in November and just his second point through 22 outings. Kleven has maintained a steady third-pairing role, but he's averaging a meager 14:24 of ice time per game. He's produced 19 shots on net, 33 hits, 25 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating. The 22-year-old's progress likely doesn't need to be tracked in redraft formats in 2024-25, and his appeal in keeper leagues is not particularly high either.