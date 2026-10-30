Kleven scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Kings.

Kleven snapped a seven-game point drought with the tally. He was back in a third-pairing role after spending most of the first month of the season filling in higher up the lineup due to numerous injuries on the Senators' blue line. Now, Kleven will have to maintain a decent level of play to avoid losing time to Carter Yakemchuk. Kleven has two goals, one assist, 19 shots on net, 25 hits, 38 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-4 rating over 14 appearances. He's not a great source of offense but can pile up non-scoring production.