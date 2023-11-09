Kleven earned an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Kleven is currently up with the Senators, as the parent club remains thin on the blue line due to injuries for Erik Brannstrom (concussion), Artem Zub (upper body) and Thomas Chabot (hand). Last year, Kelven averaged 1:03 of ice time on the power play over the first eight games of his NHL career, but he's yet to seize such an opportunity this campaign. It's best to take a wait-and-see approach with Kelven since he's just 21 years old with his playing time currently dependent on the health of others.