Kleven (undisclosed) will join the Senators in Quebec City for their upcoming preseason games, Claire Hanna of TSN reports Thursday.

Kleven could be ready to return to action as early as Sunday's clash with the Devils after it was deemed he avoided a serious injury. As a rookie, the 23-year-old blueliner notched four goals, six assists and 105 hits in 79 regular-season games last year. Barring an injury setback, Kleven should be capable of replicating or exceeding those numbers in 2025-26.