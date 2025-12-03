Kleven notched two assists while adding two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Montreal.

The 23-year-old blueliner doubled his point total on the season with his first multi-point performance. Kleven has seen a bigger workload while Thomas Chabot (upper body) has been on the shelf, averaging nearly 20 minutes of ice time over the last nine games, but that hasn't resulted in a significant increase in his fantasy appeal -- during that stretch he has three assists, 16 blocked shots, 10 shots on net, six hits and a minus-1 rating.