Kleven (undisclosed) didn't travel with the Senators ahead of their two-game road trip to begin the regular season, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Kleven has been dealing with an undisclosed injury since Sept. 21, and he was placed on injured reserve Monday. There was initially some hope that he'd be able to return for the Senators' Opening Night matchup against Tampa Bay, but he'll be forced to miss that game, along with Saturday's game against Florida. His next chance to suit up will be during Monday's home opener against the Predators, but it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return.