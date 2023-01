Motte (finger) is close to being ready to return to the lineup, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Motte has been out of action since Dec. 22 with a broken finger. It is unclear at this time if he will be available to return Wednesday versus the Islanders. Motte has posted three goals, six assists, 61 shots on net, 32 blocks and 67 hits in 32 appearances this season.