Motte (upper body) is slated to have more tests Tuesday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Coach D.J. Smith expects to have more information on Motte's status Wednesday. The Senators forward was injured in the first period of Monday's game against Anaheim following a hit from Ducks defender Simon Benoit. Motte has chipped in eight points, 52 shots on goal, 27 blocks and 62 hits in 28 games this season.