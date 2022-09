Motte penned a one-year, $1.35 million contract with Ottawa on Wednesday.

Including the postseason, Motte managed just two goals in 24 games for the Rangers, not exactly the type of production the team was hoping for when it acquired him at the trade deadline. Over the course of his seven-year NHL career, the 27-year-old Motte has never bested the 20-point threshold and will likely be hard-pressed to do so with Ottawa.