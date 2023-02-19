Motte won't play Sunday in anticipation of a trade, per Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun.

It was reported earlier that Motte would likely be dealt, and a move could now be imminent, as the 27-year-old winger will sit Sunday. Motte figures to garner a fair amount of interest from contenders looking to bolster their bottom six or penalty-killing units. He has three goals and six assists through 38 games this season.