Motte (finger) is still expected to miss multiple weeks, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports Tuesday.

Motte was previously placed on injured reserve after sustaining a broken finger, so this news shouldn't come as a surprise. Depending on his specific recovery timeline, the Senators could decide to utilize long-term injured reserve in order to get some cap relief. Even once cleared to return, Motte shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of fantasy value given his limited offensive upside.