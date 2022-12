Motte suffered an upper-body injury in Thursday's game versus Washington and will miss the rest of the contest.

Motte logged just 3:31 of ice time before exiting the game in the first period. He didn't play Dec. 14 because of an upper-body injury, but it's not yet known if his current problem is related. The 27-year-old entered Thursday's contest with three goals and nine points in 31 games this season.