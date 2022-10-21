site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Senators' Tyler Motte: Two points in Thursday's win
Motte had a goal and an assist in Ottawa's 5-2 victory over Washington on Thursday.
Motte's goal was into the empty net with 37 seconds remaining, to give the Senators a 4-2 lead. It was his first tally of the season giving him three points in four games in 2022-23.
